Three more Pakistan grapplers excel in CWG

BIRMINGHAM, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2022 ) :Three more Pakistan grapplers - Mohammad Sharif Tahir, Asad Ali, and Tayyab Raza got off to a flying start in their respective categories of wrestling in the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham on Saturday.

In the Men's Freestyle 74kg division, Tahir overpowered Vake of Tonga 11-0 to march into the quarterfinal, taking place later today. He will face Canada's Jasmit Singh Phulka to book a semifinal berth.

In the Men's Freestyle 57kg division, promising pugilist Asad defeated England's Harvey Ridings 10-0 in just one minute and 15 seconds to move to quarterfinal wherein he will take on Namibia's Romio Ricardo Goliath later today.

Raza is also through to the quarterfinal in the Men's Freestyle 97kg category. He outwitted Rashji Mackey of Bahamas, amassing 10 technical points. He will now take on Scotland's Cameron Nicol in the quarterfinal.

Earlier, on Friday, Pakistan's Inam Butt (86kg) and Zaman Khan (125kg) won silver medals, while Inayatullah claimed bronze in the 67kg division of the Men's Freestyle wrestling event.