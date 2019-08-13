UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three New Caps In South African Squad For India

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Tue 13th August 2019 | 07:00 PM

Three new caps in South African squad for India

Johannesburg, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 13th Aug, 2019 ) :cricket South Africa on Tuesday named three uncapped players in their squad for three Test matches in India in October, the first matches for both teams in the world Test championship.

Fast bowler Anrich Nortje, wicketkeeper-batsman Rudi Second and left-arm spinner Senuran Muthusamy were picked for the 15-man squad for a three-Test series which starts in Visakhapatnam on October 2.

Muthusamy is one of three spinners in the squad, joining fellow left-armer Keshav Maharaj and off-spinner Dane Piedt, who have both been capped previously.

Maharaj has been South Africa's number one spin bowler since making his debut in Australia in 2016-17.

In a squad hit by the retirements of Dale Steyn and Hashim Amla, there is a new vice-captain in batsman Temba Bavuma.

Bavuma will also be part of a squad that will play in three Twenty20 internationals before the Test series.

He is one of three players in that squad who will be newcomers to the shortest form of the international game, joining left-arm spinner Bjorn Fortuin and Nortje.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Quinton de Kock was named as the new captain of the T20 squad.

Test squad: Faf du Plessis (captain), Temba Bavuma (vice-captain), Theunis de Bruyn, Quinton de Kock, Dean Elgar, Zubayr Hamza, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Senuran Muthusamy, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Vernon Philander, Dane Piedt, Kagiso Rabada, Rudi Second.

Twenty20 squad: Quinton de Kock (captain), Rassie van der Dussen (vice-captain), Temba Bavuma, Junior Dala, Bjorn Fortuin, Beuran Hendricks, Reeza Hendricks, David Miller, Anrich Nortje, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Jon-Jon Smuts.

Related Topics

India Cricket T20 World Australia David Van Vernon South Africa Rudi Second Keshav Maharaj Andile Phehlukwayo Tabraiz Shamsi October

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid visits Expo 2020 Dubai infrast ..

1 hour ago

Meeting between King Salman, Mohamed bin Zayed hig ..

2 hours ago

UAE Press: Dubai airport reflects the futuristic c ..

9 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

9 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Aug 13, 2019 in Pakistan

9 hours ago

Etihad Airways&#039; flight from Hong Kong to Abu ..

19 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.