Three On The Run As Kilde Wins Val Gardena Super-G

Fri 17th December 2021

Norway's Aleksander Aamodt Kilde won a third straight World Cup race on Friday when he took victory in the super-G at Val Gardena ahead of Austrians Matthias Mayer and Vincent Kriechmayr

The 29-year-old won a super-G and a downhill at Beaver Creek, Colorado at the start of December with this third win marking him out as the man to watch in the speed disciplines this season.

The 2020 all-round champion also won a downhill and super-G double at the Val Gardena "Saslong" slope on his way to the title.

Mayer was 0.22sec slower than Aamodt Kilde but second place saw him climb top of the individual rankings in the discipline, 10 points ahead of the day's winner.

Overall World Cup leader Marco Odermatt of Switzerland had a day to forget, finishing outside the top 20 at 1.37sec. He may be lose top spot on Saturday as he has decided against racing the downhill.

