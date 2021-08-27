Three-Pak cueists to feature in two back to back Snooker tournaments at Qatar

Three Pakistani cueists would feature in two back to back tournaments including ACBS 36th Asian Men Snooker Championship 2021 and IBSF/Qatar 6 Red Snooker World Cup 2021 to be held in Doha, Qatar in September

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2021 ) :Three Pakistani cueists would feature in two back to back tournaments including ACBS 36th Asian Men Snooker Championship 2021 and IBSF/Qatar 6 Red Snooker World Cup 2021 to be held in Doha, Qatar in September.

The ACBS 36th Asian Men Snooker Championship would be held from September 11 to 16 while IBSF/Qatar 6 Red Snooker World Cup will take place from September 17 to 21, said a press release issued here.

Cueists Muhammad Asif and Babar Masih have been selected for the tournaments while Haris Tahir would be the stand by player. These players have been selected based on their past performances and the approved requirement for COVID-19 vaccinations advised by the host country for grant of visa for travel to Qatar.

Jawed Karim (Delegate/President PBSA) and Naveed Kapadia would also be accompanying the team. Karim would be attending the ACBS and IBSF annual general meeting while Kapadia will be the officiating referee.

The annual general meetings of the ACBS and IBSF have been scheduled during the above championships, on September 16 and 17, respectively by the host country.

The players have also been invited for the training camp which would be held from Saturday (August 28), at the PSB Coaching Centre, Lahore and would be supervised by M.B. Ghouri of the Snooker and Billiards Association of Punjab.