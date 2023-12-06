Open Menu

Three Pak Officials Named In ITF Committees & Commissions

Muhammad Rameez Published December 06, 2023 | 07:57 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2023) The International Tennis Federation on Wednesday named three Pakistani officials in the 2024-2025 Committees and Commissions Appointments.

They include Senator Salim Saifullah Khan (President PTF) as Davis Cup & Billie Jean King Cup Taskforce; Asim Shafik as ITF Coaches Commission and Mohammad Ali Murtaza in Juniors Committee.

It was a matter of great pride and honour for Pakistan and for Pakistan Tennis Federation, that services of Pakistani officials have been recognized at such a high level for the first time in the history.

Salim Saifullah Khan and PTF management also thanked David Haggerty, President ITF, and his team for the appointments.

The president PTF also assured that he and his team would continue to work with same zeal and dedication for the promotion and development of tennis.

