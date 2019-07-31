Three Pakistan players out of the six have advanced to the third round of World Junior Individual Squash Championship 2019 after pulling off superb wins against their opponents at Malaysian Capital Kuala Lumpur's National Squash Centre in Bukit Jalil on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 31st Jul, 2019 ):Three Pakistan players out of the six have advanced to the third round of World Junior Individual Squash Championship 2019 after pulling off superb wins against their opponents at Malaysian Capital Kuala Lumpur's National Squash Centre in Bukit Jalil on Wednesday.

According to information made available here by Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF), Haris Qasim produced stunning performance, brushing aside Juan Jose Torres of Colombia in a one-sided affair with the game score of 11-3, 11-2 and 11-1. While Noor Zaman, the grandson of former squash great Qamar Zaman, who lost first two sets bounced back strongly to dismiss Maier David of Liechtenstein in a five game thriller by 8-11, 4-11, 11-7, 11-5 and 12-10.� Mohammad Farhan Hashmi defeated India's Sareen Arnaav with a game score of 6-11, 11-13, 11-9, 11-4 and 11-6.� Three other Pakistanis who were contesting in the second round matches conceded defeats.

Hamza Sharif suffered defeat at the hands of Elsirty Mostafa of Egypt with the game score of 11-6, 12-10 and 11-8, while Naveed Rehman went down fighting hard against India's Veer Chotrani by 11-7, 11-9 and 11-8.� USA's Santry Dana edged passed Mohammad Hamza Khan in a well-fought fixture by�6-11, 4-11, 11-7, 11-6 and 11-2.

The third round of the event would be played on Thursday.

Top squash players from around the world are competing at the six-day event where tournament top seed, World No. 29 Mostafa Asal of Egypt is defending his title. The 18-year-old from Cairo is firm favourite to retain the title. The second seed at the event is Omar El Torkey, who is also 18 and from Cairo. Czech Viktor Byrtus is the highest non-Egyptian seed sharing the men's 3/4 seeding with Egypt's Mostafa El Serty.