Three Pak Swimmers To Feature In FINA World C'ship
Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Thu 04th July 2019 | 06:29 PM
Three Pakistani swimmers will be participating in the 18th FINA World Championship scheduled to be held at Gwangtu, South Korea from July 18 to 29
Talking to APP, Pakistan Swimming Federation (PSF), President Majid Waseem, said the three swimmers to participate in the championship include one male and two females.
"The three swimmers comprise Haseeb Tariq, Bismah Khan and Mishal Ayesha Ayub," he said.
He said Bismah had just returned to Pakistan after getting extensive training from Russia. "The World Championship would provide as qualifiers for the 2020 Olympics," he said.
"Bismah and Mishal will to depart to South Korea on July 16 from Karachi or Lahore while Haseeb would join the team from Canada," he said.