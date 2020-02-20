UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three Pak Wrestlers To Feature In Asian Wrestling C'ship

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Thu 20th February 2020 | 05:49 PM

Three Pak wrestlers to feature in Asian Wrestling C'ship

Three Pakistani wrestlers would be featuring in the Asian Wrestling Championship scheduled to take place in India from Friday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2020 ) :Three Pakistani wrestlers would be featuring in the Asian Wrestling Championship scheduled to take place in India from Friday.

"Mohammad Bilal 57kg, Tayyab Raza 97kg and Zaman Anwar 125kg were participating in free style event of the championship which was also a qualifying round of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics," Pakistan Wrestling Federation (PWF) Secretary Arshad Sattar told APP.

He said the national team which had departed to India would return home on February 24 after participating in the championship. "The players would display top performances in the mega event as they have worked hard in the training camp," he said.

To a question, he said the Rs 1.5 million annual grant of the federation was very less and needs to be increased for the encouragement of the wrestlers and the game.

"PWF sends wrestlers to participate in six to seven international events annually, but the annual grant received is not even enough to feature in one tournament," he said and added all costs of wrestlers' participation in international events were borne by PWF itself.

He appealed the government to increase the annual grant of the federation as to promote the game of wrestling.

\395

Related Topics

Pakistan India Tokyo February 2020 Olympics Event All From Government Top Asia Million

Recent Stories

SC declares Arshad Malik’s appointment as illega ..

13 minutes ago

Blackmailing, harassment most reported crimes in 2 ..

4 minutes ago

Pesco announces power suspension to certain locali ..

4 minutes ago

Federer has knee surgery, will miss French Open

4 minutes ago

New train between Lahore,Gujranwala from 24th

4 minutes ago

Each additional school year for Pakistani girls in ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.