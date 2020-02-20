Three Pakistani wrestlers would be featuring in the Asian Wrestling Championship scheduled to take place in India from Friday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2020 ) :Three Pakistani wrestlers would be featuring in the Asian Wrestling Championship scheduled to take place in India from Friday.

"Mohammad Bilal 57kg, Tayyab Raza 97kg and Zaman Anwar 125kg were participating in free style event of the championship which was also a qualifying round of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics," Pakistan Wrestling Federation (PWF) Secretary Arshad Sattar told APP.

He said the national team which had departed to India would return home on February 24 after participating in the championship. "The players would display top performances in the mega event as they have worked hard in the training camp," he said.

To a question, he said the Rs 1.5 million annual grant of the federation was very less and needs to be increased for the encouragement of the wrestlers and the game.

"PWF sends wrestlers to participate in six to seven international events annually, but the annual grant received is not even enough to feature in one tournament," he said and added all costs of wrestlers' participation in international events were borne by PWF itself.

He appealed the government to increase the annual grant of the federation as to promote the game of wrestling.

