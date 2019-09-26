UrduPoint.com
Three Pakistan Boxers To Compete In Asian Junior Boxing C'ships

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Thu 26th September 2019 | 01:59 PM

Three Pakistan boxers to compete in Asian Junior Boxing C'ships

Three promising national pugilists along with their coach will travel to the UAE early next month to feature in the ASBC Asian Confederation Junior Boxing Championships, scheduled to be held in Fujairah from October 8 to 1

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2019 ) :Three promising national pugilists along with their coach will travel to the UAE early next month to feature in the ASBC Asian Confederation Junior Boxing Championships, scheduled to be held in Fujairah from October 8 to 17.

"Our four-member squad, comprising one coach and three boxers will leave for the event in the first week of October to compete at the Asian Junior Boxing Championships," PBF secretary Col (retd) Nasir Tung told APP.

"We've sent entries of three boxers. We've some really talented boys who have the potential to win the competition," he said without revealing the Names of the boxers.

According to the organizers the boxers, born in 2003 or in 2004 are eligible to compete in the Asian Championships.

Altogether 26 champions will be crowned in the event in 13 boys weight classes and also in as many girl categories, including 46kg, 48kg, 50kg, 52kg, 54kg, 57kg, 60kg, 63kg, 66kg, 70kg, 75kg, 80kg and +80kg.

The last edition of the ASBC Asian Confederation Junior Boxing Championships took place in Puerto Princesa in August 2017 where boxers from hosts Philippines, Japan Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan claimed gold medals.

