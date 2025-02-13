Three Pakistani players fined in Tri-nation series against South Africa

(@Abdulla99267510)

Pakistani players were involved in two separate incidents where they attempted to engage in an altercation with South African batters while fielding and bowling

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 13rd, 2025) Three Pakistani players have been fined for violating the ICC Code of Conduct during their match against South Africa in the ongoing tri-nation series.

During the third match at National Stadium Karachi, Pakistani players were involved in two separate incidents where they attempted to engage in an altercation with South African batters while fielding and bowling.

Pakistan cricket board (PCB) found Shaheen Shah Afridi, Saud Shakeel and Kamran Ghulam guilty of violating Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct.

Shaheen Shah Afridi has been fined 25 percent of his match fee for deliberately stepping into the path of batter Matthew Breetzke in the 28th over, and attempted to obstruct his run.

Meanwhile, Saud Shakeel and substitute fielder Kamran Ghulam have been fined 10 percent of their match fees for celebrating too close to batter Temba Bavuma after he was run out in the 29th over of South Africa’s innings.

All the three players accepted their fines and apologized for their behavior.

On-field umpires Asif Yaqoob and Michael Gough along with third umpire Richard Illingworth and fourth umpire Faisal Afridi had reported the incidents.