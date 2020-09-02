UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three Paris Saint-Germain Players Test Positive For Covid-19 - Club

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Wed 02nd September 2020 | 07:05 PM

Three Paris Saint-Germain players test positive for Covid-19 - club

Three Paris Saint-Germain players have tested positive for Covid-19, the French club announced on Wednesday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2020 ) :Three Paris Saint-Germain players have tested positive for Covid-19, the French club announced on Wednesday.

"Three Paris Saint-Germain players have confirmed positive Sars CoV2 tests and are subject to the appropriate health protocol," PSG said in a statement.

"All of the players and coaching staff will continue to undergo tests in the coming days."

Related Topics

All PSG

Recent Stories

Meeting with COAS to result in positive developmen ..

5 minutes ago

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Announces Support Plan ..

3 minutes ago

Moldova's Dodon Discusses Involvement of Monitors ..

3 minutes ago

WHO hands over flashfloods relief items to NDMA

3 minutes ago

Universities' teachers for amendment in University ..

3 minutes ago

US Blocks Release of Report Claiming Russia Plans ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.