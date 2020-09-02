Three Paris Saint-Germain players test positive for Covid-19 - club

Three Paris Saint-Germain players have tested positive for Covid-19, the French club announced on Wednesday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2020 ) :Three Paris Saint-Germain players have tested positive for Covid-19, the French club announced on Wednesday.

"Three Paris Saint-Germain players have confirmed positive Sars CoV2 tests and are subject to the appropriate health protocol," PSG said in a statement.

"All of the players and coaching staff will continue to undergo tests in the coming days."