Three People Arrested In Valencia Over Racist Insults Against Real Madrid Star - Police

The Spanish police said on Tuesday three people were arrested in Valencia for shouting racist insults against Real Madrid player Vinicius Junior during a football match

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2023) The Spanish police said on Tuesday three people were arrested in Valencia for shouting racist insults against Real Madrid player Vinicius Junior during a football match.

"Today, police have arrested three young people in Valencia for racist behavior during Sunday's match between Valencia and Real Madrid," the police tweeted.

Earlier in the day, four people had been detained in Madrid for allegedly hanging a mannequin with a Real Madrid football club shirt bearing Vinicius' name on a bridge near the Real Madrid sports complex.

On Sunday, Real Madrid lost 0-1 to Valencia in the away match of the 35th round of the Spanish national football championship, La Liga. The match was interrupted in the middle of the second half due to racist insults against Vinicius coming from the stands.

After the game, Real Madrid's manager Carlo Ancelotti said Valencia's fan were calling his player mono, which means "monkey" in Spanish. Vinicius himself said that Spain was turning into a racist country.

La Liga announced the start of an investigation into the incident and also stated that over the past two seasons, the league filed nine complaints to various authorities due to racist insults against Vinicius. Real Madrid filed a complaint with the Spain's Office of the Attorney General as well. Valencia, in turn, decided to deprive for life the right to attend matches of the football team of those fans who insulted Vinicius.

Brazil, the footballer's homeland, condemned the racist behavior directed at its citizen and sent an official complaint to the Spanish government.

