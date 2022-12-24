UrduPoint.com

Three Players Added To Pakistan Test Squad

December 24, 2022

Pakistan Cricket Boards Men's Interim Selection Committee has added Mir Hamza, Sajid Khan and Shahnawaz Dahani to the Pakistan Test squad for the two-match series against New Zealand, which commences here on Monday, December 26.

The decision was made following the Committee's meeting, which was chaired by Shahid Afridi, who, along with Pakistan captain Babar Azam, joined the session through video link.

Shahid Afridi said on Saturday night: "We had a good discussion on the squad and agreed we needed to strengthen our bowling department to give ourselves the best chance of taking 20 wickets in a match. As such, and taking into consideration recent form and performances, we have added fast bowlers Mir Hamza and Shahnawaz Dahani, and off-spinner Sajid Khan.

"I am confident the inclusion of three additional bowling resources will give Babar Azam more options to field the best available squad for the first Test.

" In the four Quaid-e-Azam Trophy matches, Mir Hamza took 16 wickets in four matches, while Sajid Khan scooped 21 wickets in seven matches. Shahnawaz Dahani appeared in only two four-day matches as he was on national duty.

Mir Hamza's only Test was against Australia in Abu Dhabi in October 2018, while Sajid's seventh and last Test was against Australia earlier this year in Lahore. He has to date taken 22 wickets, including eight for 42 against Bangladesh in Dhaka last year. Shahnawaz Dhani is yet to make an appearance in Test, though he has featured in two ODIs and 11 T20Is for Pakistan.

Test squad:Babar Azam (captain), Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Sajid Khan, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Saud Shakeel, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood and Zahid Mehmood.

