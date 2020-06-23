UrduPoint.com
Three Players Of England Bound Pak Cricket Squad Tested Positive For COVID-19

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Tue 23rd June 2020 | 01:44 AM

The Pakistan Cricket Board here on Monday night confirmed three players Haider Ali, Haris Rauf and Shadab Khan have been tested positive for Covid-19

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2020 ):The Pakistan Cricket Board here on Monday night confirmed three players Haider Ali, Haris Rauf and Shadab Khan have been tested positive for Covid-19.

The players had shown no symptoms until they were tested in Rawalpindi on Sunday ahead of the Pakistan men's national cricket team's tour to England.

The PCB medical panel is in contact with the three who have been advised to immediately go into self-isolation, said a spokesman of the PCB.

Imad Wasim and Usman Shinwari, also screened in Rawalpindi, have tested negative and, as such, will travel to Lahore on 24 June, he added.

"The other players and team officials, barring Cliffe Deacon, Shoaib Malik and Waqar Younis, underwent tests at their respective centres in Karachi, Lahore and Peshawar on Monday. Their results are expected at some stage on Tuesday, which will also be announced by the PCB through its usual channels", said the spokesman.

Until then, the PCB will not make any further comment.

