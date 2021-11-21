UrduPoint.com

Three SL Players Test Positive For COVID-19 In ICC Women's CWC Qualifier

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Sun 21st November 2021 | 06:30 PM

Three SL players test positive for COVID-19 in ICC Women's CWC qualifier

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2021 ) :Three Sri Lanka players at the ICC Women's cricket World Cup Qualifier 2021 have tested positive for COVID-19 and were isolating.

The players tested positive following a screening of all team members after one player showed mild symptoms, as per the bio-secure protocols in place to ensure the safety of all participants in the nine-team event, which got underway in Harare on Sunday, said a press release issued here.

Two of the players were experiencing mild symptoms, whilst the third was asymptomatic. All three were isolating and receiving the appropriate medical care.

The remainder of the Sri Lanka squad were negative but are currently isolating as a precaution and would be re-tested ahead of their opening match against the Netherlands on Tuesday.

ICC Head of Events Chris Tetley said the event would be proceeding as planned. "We have playing squads of 15 at the event, which allows for injuries and illness, including COVID-19 to be managed, and in addition teams have had the option of bringing traveling reserves with them. As you would expect, the remainder of the squad are being closely monitored and they will all be re-tested ahead of taking to the field on Tuesday.

"The event bio-security plan provides us with protocols to manage positive tests effectively with the intention of enabling the event to proceed whilst keeping all other players and participants safe." Sri Lanka play the Netherlands in their opening match on Tuesday with their remaining Group A matches on Saturday (vs the West Indies) and Monday (vs Ireland). Pakistan, Bangladesh, Thailand, Zimbabwe and the USA form Group B, with three sides from each group making it to the Super Six stage, in which the final placings would be decided.

The tournament decides three qualifiers for the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 to be held in New Zealand from 4 March to 3 April, joining five teams who have already qualified through the ICC Women's Championship Australia, England, India, South Africa and hosts New Zealand.

The three qualifiers as well as the next two teams would also ensure places in the next ICC Women's Championship (IWC) along with the top five from last time, as the number of teams in the third cycle of the IWC goes up from eight to 10 teams.

Related Topics

Pakistan India USA Cricket World Thailand ICC Australia Bangladesh Sri Lanka Harare Ireland South Africa Zimbabwe Netherlands March April Women Sunday Event All From Top New Zealand

Recent Stories

UAE ranked first in 9 gender balance indexes: Fede ..

UAE ranked first in 9 gender balance indexes: Federal Competitiveness and Statis ..

1 minute ago
 Sharjah Ruler reviews UoS’s plans for the ATLAS ..

Sharjah Ruler reviews UoS’s plans for the ATLAS collaboration

16 minutes ago
 13,409 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

13,409 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

1 hour ago
 Fujairah Ruler issues Emiri Decree to establish Fu ..

Fujairah Ruler issues Emiri Decree to establish Fujairah Government Excellence P ..

2 hours ago
 Saqr Ghobash participates in advisory meeting of h ..

Saqr Ghobash participates in advisory meeting of heads of IPU geopolitical group ..

2 hours ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed receives Personal Representative ..

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Personal Representative of Sultan of Oman at Expo 202 ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.