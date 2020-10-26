Three sports establishments fined, one shut down for non-compliance with COVID-19 protocols

Three others escape with warnings as Dubai Sports Council and Dubai Economy continue their inspection of sports and fitness centres and sports events

DUBAI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2020) Teams from Dubai Sports Council and Dubai Economy, alongside Dubai Municipality, fined three more sports establishments and ordered one to shut down for their failure to adhere to COVID-19 precautionary measures and safety guidelines.

The establishments were fined for their failure to maintain the mandatory safe distance at the premises as well as non-compliance with the face mask rule, while a fitness centre was ordered to shut down for repeat violations. Three other establishments escaped with a warning following inspections of sports facilities across Dubai.

The inspections by Council and Dubai Economy have had the desired results as the number of violators has gradually decreased. The inspection drive has also increased awareness about the need to comply with all safety regulations.

The Council, meanwhile, has urged all clubs, academies, and sports and training centres in Dubai not to relax and continue complying with all the protocols and safety guidelines, which have been drawn up in accordance with the safety guidelines issued by Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management and other relevant authorities.

The facilities, among other things, have been instructed to make sure they maintain the hygiene and sanitization requirements as mandated by authorities, which includes maintaining a regular cleaning regime, and ensuring the 2 metre safe distancing rule is respected at all times.

The facilities have also been instructed to follow all the other safety protocols and guidelines like wearing masks, checking temperature of visitors, providing sanitisers, etc.

The regulations also require facilities to display public announcements, and awareness signage in highly visible areas. They must also maintain adequate records of their members, including names, telephone numbers and visit dates, to assist if contact tracing becomes necessary.