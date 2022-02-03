Three sports facilities under PM 1000 Playground Project completed in Mardan

Three different sports facilities under Prime Minister 1000 Playground Facilities Project completed in District Mardan and were inaugurated by Deputy Commissioner Mardan Habibullah Arif here on Thursday

MARDAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2022 ) ::Three different sports facilities under Prime Minister 1000 Playground Facilities Project completed in District Mardan and were inaugurated by Deputy Commissioner Mardan Habibullah Arif here on Thursday.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance and Planning Naik Mohammad, DG Sports Khalid Khan, DSO Jamshed Baloch and other personalities were present on the occasion.

Deputy Commissioner Habibullah Arif, DG Sports Khalid Khan and Additional Deputy Commissioner Naik Muhammad, International Boxer Adil Syed was invited to inaugurate the Boxing Arena, Climbing Wall was open for play by Usman Khan while the first playground specifically constructed for the persons with different abilities was inaugurated by Asad Khan, Zawar Khan and Irfan Khan.

Deputy Commissioner Mardan Habibullah Arif on this occasion said that actually it is an honor for all of us that our players who excelled at national and international levels graced the occasion for such like inauguration ceremonies as they are the true Ambassadors of the country.

He paid tribute to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan for taking keen interest in all projects on which works have been continued and near completion all across the province.

He said that the completion of these three projects would provide ample opportunities to the players.

He also appreciated the sports department for holding various sporting activities over the years in Mardan and other districts by involving the youth, both male and female, in healthy sporting activities.

He said provision of international level playing facilities would not only promote sports but it brings more improvements to the overall skills of the players.

Playing on international standard facilities would certainly need the hours in present circumstances wherein sports have been developed as industries and millions of rupees have been spent by other countries of the world.

Director General Sports KP Khalid Khan on this occasion said that his efforts are being made to provide maximum opportunities to the players and it is hoped that these initiatives will provide opportunities to the players and they will make the country and the nation famous not only at national but also at international level.