UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three Things We Learned From Man City V Paris Saint-Germain

Zeeshan Mehtab 9 minutes ago Wed 05th May 2021 | 09:30 AM

Three things we learned from Man City v Paris Saint-Germain

Manchester, United Kingdom, May 5 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2021 ) :Manchester City reached their first Champions League final as Riyad Mahrez's double sealed a 2-0 win against Paris Saint-Germain in Tuesday's semi-final second leg.

City, 4-1 winners on aggregate, will play Chelsea or Real Madrid in the final in Istanbul.

Here, AFP Sport looks at three things we learned from the Etihad Stadium clash: Guardiola makes his point Criticised for meddling with Manchester City's tactics with disastrous results in last season's shock Champions League quarter-final defeat against Lyon, Pep Guardiola enjoyed a moment of sweet redemption as his astute game-plan laid the foundations for their historic victory.

With a 2-1 lead to defend from the first leg in Paris, Guardiola needed to come up with the right approach to ensure his team didn't let PSG back into the tie.

Some believed Guardiola's desire to prove he could win the Champions League without Lionel Messi had affected him in the latter stages of the competition in the past as he tinkered with team line-ups unnecessarily.

But this time he struck just the right note, with a counter-attacking approach that set City up to take advantage of PSG's need to chase the game.

It worked to perfection with Riyad Mahrez's opening goal coming after a long pass from Ederson exploited the gaps left by PSG at the back.

"We approach this game like any other game," Guardiola had said ahead of the second leg, but even he knew the 289th match of his City reign was unlike any that had come before.

Guardiola last won the Champions League when he lifted the trophy for the second time in his Barcelona reign in 2011.

He hadn't been to the final since then, with City's Champions League campaigns littered with agonising exits in the Guardiola era.

At last, Guardiola and City can put their chequered European history behind them as they chase a remarkable Premier League, Champions League and League Cup treble.

Rock-solid Dias leads the way Ruben Dias has made a superb impact since arriving at Manchester City from Benfica last year and this was the Portugal centre-back's finest moment yet.

After initially failing to fill the void left by Vincent Kompany's exit in 2019, City have finally found a worthy successor for the inspirational Belgian.

Dias was rock solid as PSG fought to get back into the tie, making a series of brave blocks and well-timed interceptions.

Twice, he denied PSG by putting his body on the line without a second thought, but the 23-year-old's tour de force came in the 62nd minute.

Ander Herrera's volley was flying towards goal, but Dias flung himself in the way, taking the ball flush on the face to stop the shot testing City keeper Ederson.

Dias wasn't the only defensive hero for City and when Oleksandr Zinchenko made a last-ditch block to deny Neymar inside the City area, John Stones hugged the left-back with unbridled joy -- a celebration that set the stage for the party to come at the final whistle.

PSG blunted by Mbappe injury The glum look on Kylian Mbappe's face as he sat huddled on the PSG bench encapsulated a miserable evening for the France star and his team.

Mbappe wasn't fit to start after suffering a calf injury and he remained an unused substitute as PSG's final hopes faded away.

Brazil star Neymar had shouldered the burden when Mbappe was absent in the past, with PSG winning all five of their previous games under Mauricio Pochettino without the 22-year-old.

But Neymar was hounded into submission by City's tenacious defence and Mauro Icardi, starting in Mbappe's place, was unable to replicate the threat posed by the World Cup-winning striker, who has 37 goals in 43 appearances this season.

PSG had scored three at Manchester United, four at Barcelona and three at Bayern Munich in the Champions League this season.

But five of those 10 goals came from Mbappe and his absence made it impossible for PSG to overturn the first-leg deficit.

Related Topics

World France Lyon Paris Barcelona Istanbul Lead Portugal Manchester United 2019 All From Real Madrid PSG Chelsea Manchester City Bayern Premier League

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

14 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Biden discuss bilateral relatio ..

8 hours ago

Full digital transformation is a strategic decisio ..

8 hours ago

National vaccination campaign continues achieving ..

10 hours ago

Paper receipts give way to e-receipts at RTA’s c ..

10 hours ago

Egypt, Russia May Convene Counterterrorist Consult ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.