Three-Time Brazilian World Football Champion Pele Dies At Age Of 82 - Family

Zeeshan Mehtab Published December 30, 2022 | 12:20 AM

Three-Time Brazilian World Football Champion Pele Dies at Age of 82 - Family

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2022) Three-time Brazilian world football champion Pele has died at the age of 82 on Thursday, according to his daughter Kely Nascimento.

"Everything we have is thanks to you. We love you endlessly. Rest in peace," Kely Nascimento said on social media.

In September 2021, Pele was diagnosed with a colon tumor. In 2022, he was hospitalized twice for treatment of three malignant tumors and urinary tract infection. On November 30, 2022, Pele had to undergo non-elective hospitalization with general swelling of the body, including heart failure. Later it was reported that Pele's body stopped responding to chemotherapy, and therefore palliative care was provided to him.

