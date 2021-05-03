Three-time Champion Selby Leads Murphy 14-11 In World Snooker Final
Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Mon 03rd May 2021 | 10:21 PM
Mark Selby remained three frames in front heading into the concluding session of the World Snooker Championship final as he established a 14-11 lead over Shaun Murphy at Sheffield's Crucible Theatre on Monday
Selby, a three-time world champion, resumed 10-7 in front only for Murphy, the 2005 title-winner, to win Monday's first frame of the day with a break of 77.
But Selby won the next after Murphy left a black dangling over the middle pocket.
Murphy then cleared the colours to make it 11-9 but Selby led 12-9 at the mid-session interval following a break of 107 -- the first century of the final.
Murphy missed a long red in the next frame to fall four frames behind but he then capitalised on Selby's failure to pot the green with a break of 100.
An he reduced the deficit further with a break of 56 in the next frame.
But instead of heading into the evening 13-12 behind, Murphy found himself 14-11 down after a poor break-off shot let in Selby to make separate contributions of 62 and 69.