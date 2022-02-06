Three-time Mr. Asia and five-time Mr. Pakistan Olympia Yahya Butt dies of cancer

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2022 ) :Three-time Mr. Asia and five-time Mr. Pakistan Olympia, veteran ace bodybuilder Yahya Butt died here on Sunday after losing a battle to cancer.

60-year-old Yahya Butt was diagnosed with cancer last year and since then he was under treatment and during this time period he remained in hospital on and off.

For past few weeks he was hospitalised in a private hospital as his condition deteriorated.

Humble and down to earth, bearded Yahya Butt was the first ever star national bodybuilder who claimed five times Mr Pakistan Olympia title, three times Mr Asia title under his name and apart from that he also represented Pakistan four times in Mr Universe but unable to clinch the title due to poor facilities available in Pakistan.

Yahya Butt was also a certified trainer from Gold's Gym California, USA.

Two years ago he defeated deadly COVID-19 disease after being on ventilator in ICU for two weeks in a hospital.

Yahya Butt was the real example of age is just a number and bodybuilding has been his passion which he followed throughout his entire life.

And after spending three decades of workout as country's top notch bodybuilder. He did not give up on his training till he was tested positive for coronavirus in June 2020.

In his early days of bodybuilding and till his involvement with the bodybuilding, the old man used to eat 7 kg of fish, 7 kg of beef, 72 eggs but without yolk, half kg almond, four glass of milk, a large bowl of green veggies, mutton, boiled chicken, honey, dry fruits, and last but not least curd and cheese to maintain his shiny healthy muscles, exemplary physique and body shape.

Soft spoken Yahya, took retirement from Punjab Police a few years ago to turn his focus back on bodybuilding.

He was earlier running his own gym and was running a sports manufacturing company to produce gym equipment.

He left behind his widow and a married daughter, relatives and a loving circle of friends to morn his death.

His funeral procession will be taken out tomorrow, Monday, 10.30'a.m. from his residence 23-C, EME society, DHA 12.