UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three West Indies Cricketers Turn Down England Tour

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Wed 03rd June 2020 | 05:05 PM

Three West Indies cricketers turn down England tour

Veteran batsman Darren Bravo was among three West Indies cricketers to turn down a chance to tour England to play three back-to-back Tests in July, Cricket West Indies (CWI) announced Wednesday

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda, June 3 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2020 ) :Veteran batsman Darren Bravo was among three West Indies cricketers to turn down a chance to tour England to play three back-to-back Tests in July, cricket West Indies (CWI) announced Wednesday.

"Darren Bravo, Shimron Hetmyer and Keemo Paul all declined the invitation to travel to England for the tour and CWI fully respects their decision to choose to do so," CWI said in a statement.

"As previously stated, CWI will not hold this decision against these players when considering future selection."

Related Topics

Cricket Shimron Hetmyer July All

Recent Stories

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson Urges Lawmakers to ..

6 minutes ago

DC seeks private hospitals cooperation to contain ..

4 minutes ago

Over Rs. 116.98 billion disbursed among 9,621,000 ..

7 minutes ago

Kosovo parliament endorses new government after mo ..

4 minutes ago

Pakistan Billiards and Snooker Association (PBSA) ..

4 minutes ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak remotely meets Arab youth parti ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.