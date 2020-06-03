Three West Indies cricketers turn down England tour

Veteran batsman Darren Bravo was among three West Indies cricketers to turn down a chance to tour England to play three back-to-back Tests in July, Cricket West Indies (CWI) announced Wednesday

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda, June 3 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2020 ) :Veteran batsman Darren Bravo was among three West Indies cricketers to turn down a chance to tour England to play three back-to-back Tests in July, cricket West Indies (CWI) announced Wednesday.

"Darren Bravo, Shimron Hetmyer and Keemo Paul all declined the invitation to travel to England for the tour and CWI fully respects their decision to choose to do so," CWI said in a statement.

"As previously stated, CWI will not hold this decision against these players when considering future selection."