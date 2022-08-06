UrduPoint.com

Thrill-packed Independence Day Mass Wrestling Championship Held

Zeeshan Mehtab Published August 06, 2022 | 04:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2022 ) :The thrill-packed Independence Day Mass Wrestling Championship held under the aegis of Directorate General Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in a joint collaboration of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Wrestling Association in Peshawar Sports Complex has attracted large number of spectators here on Saturday.

Director Operation Sports Aziz Ullah Jan, Deputy Directors Sports Jamshed Baloch, Tariq Khan, Admin Officer Muhammad Irshad Khan, AD Aizaz, Shehryar and other important personalities were present.

In the Mass Wrestling Championship, Tufail Khan claimed gold medal in 60kg, Rehmat grabbed gold medal in 65 kg, Salman took gold in 70kg, Asim bagged silver, Farhan won silver in 75kg, Haseeb won gold in 80kg and Umar took silver medal, Hamad won gold in 85kg, Umar took silver medal, Yasir won gold in 90kg and Shabir won silver, Ahsan Fawad Siddiqui won gold in 105kg and Mehtab claimed silver medals respectively.

In connection with Independence Day celebration on Aug 14, the Directorate General Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is going to arrange various sporting events and on August 13, Mixed Martial Arts competitions, Musical Night and fireworks in Mardan will be held, followed with another grand show with a last-year-like firework on August 14 at Peshawar Sports Complex including scores of sports and traditional events comprising Tanga Race, Vintage car Show, Tanga Show, Decorated Rickshaw Show will be organized in the morning at the same venue.

Besides the Traditional Games Football, cricket, Hockey, Squash, Badminton would also be organized at their respective venues inside Peshawar Sports Complex.

Talking to APP, Aziz Ullah Jan said that Sports Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Atif Khan has already approved the Games both on August 13 and August 14 in connection with the Independence Day celebration.

He said the joy of independence will be celebrated together with all the players and all possible opportunities will be provided to the upcoming players. He said that the provincial Sports Minister Muhammad Atif Khan has also given a special message to sportspersons on the occasion of Independence Day to participate with great enthusiasm and directed the officials to ensure due facilities to the players during the Independence Day Games.

