Thrilling contests between Punjab, KP wrestlers begin

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2023 ) :Thrill-packed competitions between prominent wrestlers of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) began at Zahidullah Wrestling Hall, here on Friday.

The contests are being organized by Directorate General Sports KP and Provincial Wrestling Association with around 20 wrestlers taking part.

Director Accounts Alamzeb Khan was accompanied by Deputy Director (DD) of Sports Operations Jamshed Baloch, Admin Officer Irshad Khan, Event Organizing Secretary Zahid Ullah, and international wrestlers Niamat Ullah and Inayatullah.

Speaking on the occasion, Jamshed Baloch said, "These competitions are being organized in the light of the instructions of Provincial Secretary Sports Captain (R) Mushtaq Ahmed, DG Sports Khalid Khan and Director Sports Operations Azizullah Jan.

The event, featuring more than 30 contests, is sponsored by the Directorate of Sports.

Zahid Ullah said"If the sports department supports us, our wrestlers can win medals in all competitions around the world and make the name of the country shine all over the world and bring more honors for us.""The wrestlers will also get opportunities to go ahead and they will be able to prepare for the upcoming competitions," he added.