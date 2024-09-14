Open Menu

Thrilling Matches Decide Semifinalists Of Hero Asian Champions Trophy

Muhammad Rameez Published September 14, 2024 | 06:50 PM

Thrilling matches decide semifinalists of Hero Asian Champions Trophy

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2024) The Hero Asian Champions Trophy 2024 witnessed gripping action as Korea, Malaysia, India and China fought fiercely in the league stage on Saturday at the Moqi Hockey Training Base.

The matches set the stage for an electrifying semifinal lineup, with India remaining unbeaten, Korea and Malaysia sharing points in a dramatic draw, and China securing their place in the semis with a spirited 2-0 win over Japan.

In another dramatic encounter, Korea and Malaysia battled to a 3-3 draw in a high-octane contest. Both teams fought till the last second to stay in contention for the semifinals, with Korea snatching a last-minute goal to deny Malaysia a victory.

Malaysia took the lead through goals by Azrai Abu Kamal (28'), Norsyafiq Sumantri (35'), and Faizal Saari (55'), but Korea's resilient attack, led by Yang Jihun, who scored twice (4', 60+), and Cheoleon Park (42'), ensured a split of the points. Malaysia dominated much of the game, firing 13 shots in the opening quarter, but it was Korea who capitalized on their opponents’ defensive errors to stay in the match.

Reflecting on the game, Malaysia's skipper Marhan Jalil, who was named Hero of the Match, said, "It was unfortunate that we conceded a last-second goal, but we’ll look forward to giving it our all in the semis."

Korea’s late equalizer pushed them to No. 4 in the points table, setting up a semifinal clash with India, while Malaysia's hopes now rest on the classification matches.

In the most anticipated match of the day, the Indian Men's Hockey Team edged out Pakistan 2-1. Captain Harmanpreet Singh led from the front, scoring a crucial brace in the 13th and 19th minutes, while Pakistan's Ahmad Nadeem had given his team an early lead with a goal in the 8th minute.

The tempo remained high throughout the match, with Pakistan creating several half-chances and earning penalty corners, but India's defense, led by goalkeeper Krishan Pathak, held firm. A missed penalty corner from Pakistan’s Sufiyan Khan just before halftime kept India’s 2-1 lead intact, and they maintained their advantage despite relentless Pakistani pressure in the second half.

Nilakanta Sharma, Hero of the Match, emphasized the team’s need for improvement, saying, "Although we won, we kept losing the ball and it got us in trouble. We need to protect the ball better going forward."

India now advances to the semifinals, where they will face Korea on Monday.

The home crowd in Moqi celebrated a vital 2-0 victory for China, which saw the spirited team climb to No. 3 in the standings, securing their spot in the semifinals. Goals by Benhai Chen (7') and Jieming Chao (25') delivered a well-earned win for China, who now prepares to face Pakistan in the first semifinal on Monday.

China’s defensive strength shone throughout the match, with goalie Caiyu Wang making several crucial saves, especially in the third quarter when Japan earned multiple penalty corners but failed to convert. Japan's attackers mounted pressure, but China held their nerve to come away with three points.

Hero of the Match Benhai Chen said, "We did a lot of preparation and definitely wanted to win today and make the semifinals. Now we’ll focus on preparing for Pakistan."

Related Topics

Pakistan India Hockey Firing Attack China Split Abu Kamal Lead Japan Malaysia All From Asia

Recent Stories

Reserved seats case: SC majority judges warns ECP ..

Reserved seats case: SC majority judges warns ECP of ‘severe repercussions’ ..

2 minutes ago
 Russia, Ukraine exchange prisoners due to UAE medi ..

Russia, Ukraine exchange prisoners due to UAE mediation efforts

17 minutes ago
 Fazl declines to back govt on judicial extensions, ..

Fazl declines to back govt on judicial extensions, constitutional amendments

2 hours ago
 PM directs to finalize E-Vehicles policy by Novemb ..

PM directs to finalize E-Vehicles policy by November

2 hours ago
 Interior Minister condemns blast near police mobil ..

Interior Minister condemns blast near police mobile in Kuchlak

3 hours ago
 Female polio worker allegedly raped, robbed in Jac ..

Female polio worker allegedly raped, robbed in Jacobabad

6 hours ago
Legal Aid Society and Bond Advertising join forces ..

Legal Aid Society and Bond Advertising join forces to launch “Awaz Sab Ki” a ..

6 hours ago
 Fee E-motorbikes for students; check eligibility h ..

Fee E-motorbikes for students; check eligibility here

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 September 202 ..

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 September 2024

10 hours ago
 National Savings announces reduction in profit rat ..

National Savings announces reduction in profit rates

19 hours ago
 Imran Khan booked in fresh case of inciting rebell ..

Imran Khan booked in fresh case of inciting rebellion on X

19 hours ago

More Stories From Sports