Thrilling Peshawar Football League Season-5 To Be Held Next Month

Muhammad Rameez Published June 22, 2022 | 05:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2022 ) :A five-member delegation of Youth Glam Welfare Organization met Commissioner Peshawar Division Riaz Masood in connection with Peshawar Football League Season-5 to be held next month.

Speaking to media in Peshawar, Gul Haider, Chairperson Youth Glam Welfare Organization, said that our meeting with Commissioner Peshawar, Riaz Masood was very progressive and impressive and he appreciated the organization of Football League Season-5.

"During the Football League, a campaign would also be there to educate the young generation about the harmful effects of drugs and to prevent them so that the young generation can be saved from the scourge of drugs and focus on education, sports and health," he quoted Commissioner Peshawar Riaz Mahsood as saying.

"Following the instructions of Riaz Khan Masood, we will start our league campaign with an early anti-drug awareness campaign and a walk of all the participating teams in various public and private universities, colleges and schools in Peshawar," Gul Haider told APP.

"So much so that Peshawar Football League Season-5 slogan is to say no to drugs and love sports and this slogan will be passed on to children, old and young throughout the Season-5."He said"The matches would be telecasted live on different social media tools in order to attract the youth to come and enjoy the matches."He said efforts would be made to hold most of the matches under the floodlight facilities that we have in Tehmas Khan Football Stadium.

