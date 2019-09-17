UrduPoint.com
Thrilling Tennis Witnessed In National Jr. Tennis Championship

Zeeshan Mehtab 19 seconds ago Tue 17th September 2019 | 08:55 PM

Thrilling tennis witnessed in national Jr. tennis championship

Thrilling and entertaining tennis was witnessed during the matches of the National Junior tennis championship in which players reached the quarter final stage of U16 after winning their respective matches here on Tuesday at Punjab Lawn tennis Bagh-e-Jinnah court

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2019 ) :Thrilling and entertaining tennis was witnessed during the matches of the National Junior tennis championship in which players reached the quarter final stage of U16 after winning their respective matches here on Tuesday at Punjab Lawn tennis Bagh-e-Jinnah court.

All the players moved to the next stage of U16 and in the pre-quarter finals: Bilal Asim beat Saheel Durrab 8-5, Abdul Hanan Khan beat Mavia Butt 8-0, Hamaza Jawad beat Taimour Ali 8-0, Faizan Fayyab beat Arham Khan 8-3.

In under 16 doubles first quarterfinals, Faizan Fayyaz and Bilal Asim got a bye.

In the second quarter finals, Saheel Durrab and Hamaza Jawad outplayed Zahim Ghafoor and Mavia Butt 4-0, 4-0, in the third fixture Azan Sajid and Ehtasham Arif outstroked Zain Ch and Arham Khan 4-1,2-4, 10-7. In the last quarter final tie,Hassan Ali and Abdul Hanan Khan outshone Ali Haroon and Temor Ali 4-0, 4-0.

In under 14 Asad Oman beat Haroon Mustafa 8-2, Ali Jawad defeated Raja Mustafa 8-3, Ali Shaikh overpowered Izat Khalil 8-4, Shahzeb Zahid prevailed over Abubaker Khalil 8-2, Ehtasham Arif outpaced Raja Dawood 8-4, Ibraheem Anjum beat Mavia Butt 8-0 and all qualified for the pre quarterfinals.

