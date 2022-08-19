Throw Ball Coaching Course held in City Girls College Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Throw Ball Association with the support of Directorate of Higher Education, organized a day long Throw Ball Coaching and Orientation Course here at City Girls College Peshawar on Friday.

The aim and objective of the course was to update the lectures, sports in-charge of the Health and Physical Education working in different colleges of Peshawar, District Khyber, Nowshera and Charsadda. Assistant Professors and Lecturers of Physical Education enthusiastically participated in the course as a total of 35 health and physical education lectures and teachers turned up.

During the course proper training and coaching drills have been taught to the participants besides updating them regarding the rules, regulations and techniques of Throw ball gaining roots in the educational institutions, especially in women colleges.

Deputy Director of Sports and General Secretary of Throw Ball Association Arshad Hussain briefed the participants about Throw Ball along with other course conductors of the Pakistan Throw Ball Federation. The aim of the course was to promote the sport in colleges, Arshad Hussain told APP when contacted.

He disclosed that they recently organized a national Throw Ball Course in Swat wherein they had invited leading coaches and officials of the Throw Ball from across Pakistan besides hosting the National Throw Ball Men Championship at the same venue.