Throwball Championship from Nov 14

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2023) The 12th Culligan Boys & Girls Throwball Championship-2023 will kick off at the PSB Coaching Centre, Karachi from November 14.

The Championship would be played under the auspices of Pakistan Throwball Federation and in collaboration with Sindh Throwball Association.

According to Secretary General, Pakistan Throwball Federation, Maqbool Arain men and women's teams from all over would take part in the championship and draws of the event will be announced on November 7.

The semi finals and final of the championship would be played on November 17 and 18, respectively.

The concluding ceremony of the Championship would also be held on November 18 where trophies, medals and certificates will be delivered to winning teams players.