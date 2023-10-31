Open Menu

Throwball Championship From Nov 14

Zeeshan Mehtab Published October 31, 2023 | 07:24 PM

Throwball Championship from Nov 14

The 12th Culligan Boys & Girls Throwball Championship-2023 will kick off at the PSB Coaching Centre, Karachi from November 14

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2023) The 12th Culligan Boys & Girls Throwball Championship-2023 will kick off at the PSB Coaching Centre, Karachi from November 14.

The Championship would be played under the auspices of Pakistan Throwball Federation and in collaboration with Sindh Throwball Association.

According to Secretary General, Pakistan Throwball Federation, Maqbool Arain men and women's teams from all over would take part in the championship and draws of the event will be announced on November 7.

The semi finals and final of the championship would be played on November 17 and 18, respectively.

The concluding ceremony of the Championship would also be held on November 18 where trophies, medals and certificates will be delivered to winning teams players.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan November Women Event All From

Recent Stories

Salim Saifullah offers free land for industrial zo ..

Salim Saifullah offers free land for industrial zone in Lakki Marwat

8 minutes ago
 USD 212,000 bid for Markhor hunting conducted

USD 212,000 bid for Markhor hunting conducted

8 minutes ago
 Pakistan's Internet Vision Shines at Regional Gove ..

Pakistan's Internet Vision Shines at Regional Governance Conference

8 minutes ago
 Taekwondo courses to help Pakistan coaches: Seok L ..

Taekwondo courses to help Pakistan coaches: Seok Lee

11 minutes ago
 Rs.425.7 mln fine imposed on 3386 power pilferers ..

Rs.425.7 mln fine imposed on 3386 power pilferers in 53 days

9 minutes ago
 Expo City Dubai, Dubai Culture collaborate on new ..

Expo City Dubai, Dubai Culture collaborate on new events and activations

18 minutes ago
SC bars accountability courts to decide NAB refere ..

SC bars accountability courts to decide NAB references

12 minutes ago
 Strike call of BPS teachers rejected: Dr Iqrar

Strike call of BPS teachers rejected: Dr Iqrar

12 minutes ago
 90% of strokes can be avoided through preventive m ..

90% of strokes can be avoided through preventive measures: Health Minister

6 minutes ago
 Sugarcane crushing season to be started timely: DC

Sugarcane crushing season to be started timely: DC

6 minutes ago
 China conducts 2,000 foreign aid projects via BRI ..

China conducts 2,000 foreign aid projects via BRI cooperation: Luo Zhaohui

6 minutes ago
 China-Pakistan joint research center help research ..

China-Pakistan joint research center help researchers to asses impact of climate ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports