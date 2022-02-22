UrduPoint.com

Throwball Championship From Thursday

February 22, 2022

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2022 ) :The 3rd National school and College Throwball Championship under the auspices of Pakistan Throwball Federation and in collaboration with Wahaj Colleges Group would kick off from Thursday at Lahore.

According to Secretary General, Pakistan Throwball Federation, Maqbool Arain Asghar Anjum would be the Organizing Secretary of the championship.

"Biys and girls competitions will be played in the Championship and Schools and Colleges from all over the country can participate in the event.

The concluding ceremony of the event would be held on February 26, in which Trophies, Medals, Certificates and Cash Prizes will be awarded to the winning teams.

He said interested Schools and Colleges who wants to participate in the championship can register their Names.

