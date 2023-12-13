Open Menu

Zeeshan Mehtab Published December 13, 2023 | 02:50 PM

Throwball Championship in January

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2023) The 4th National school and College Throwball Championship organised by Pakistan Throwball Federation will be held here at the Pakistan sports Complex 2024 from January 27 to 28, 2024.

The opening ceremony would be held on January 27 while closing on 28.

Trophies, Medals, and Certificates would be awarded to the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd position holders in each category, as well as the best players of the tournament.

Best Coaches of the winning teams would also receive shields, t-shirts while best players in each event will receive trophies.

PTF Souvenirs would be presented to the principals of participating teams. A meeting for Draws and Rule & Regulation will be held on January 26 at PSB Mess Hall.

