Throwball tournament postponed

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2022 ) :Pakistan Throwball Federation has postponed 11th Culligan Boys and Girls Throwball Tournament due to unavoidable circumstances which was to be held from November 1, at City school, Karachi.

This was stated by Secretary General, Pakistan Throwball Federation, Maqbool Arain here Wednesday.

Now, the tournament will be played from 8 to 12 November in which about 50 teams of schools, colleges and universities will take part. The draws of the tournament will be held on Nov 7.

The semi-finals and finals will be played on Nov. 11 and 12, respectively, he told while giving detail of the Tournament.

He said that the concluding ceremony of the tournament would be held on November 12 at 4.30 p.m. in which Trophies, Medals and Certificates would be delivered to winning and runner-up teams.

To seek more further information, he added the people should contact on cell# 03213077577 or email; throwballpak@gmail.com.