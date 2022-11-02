UrduPoint.com

Throwball Tournament Postponed

Zeeshan Mehtab Published November 02, 2022 | 06:50 PM

Throwball tournament postponed

Pakistan Throwball Federation has postponed 11th Culligan Boys and Girls Throwball Tournament due to unavoidable circumstances which was to be held from November 1, at City School, Karachi

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2022 ) :Pakistan Throwball Federation has postponed 11th Culligan Boys and Girls Throwball Tournament due to unavoidable circumstances which was to be held from November 1, at City school, Karachi.

This was stated by Secretary General, Pakistan Throwball Federation, Maqbool Arain here Wednesday.

Now, the tournament will be played from 8 to 12 November in which about 50 teams of schools, colleges and universities will take part. The draws of the tournament will be held on Nov 7.

The semi-finals and finals will be played on Nov. 11 and 12, respectively, he told while giving detail of the Tournament.

He said that the concluding ceremony of the tournament would be held on November 12 at 4.30 p.m. in which Trophies, Medals and Certificates would be delivered to winning and runner-up teams.

To seek more further information, he added the people should contact on cell# 03213077577 or email; throwballpak@gmail.com.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan November From P

Recent Stories

Settlement of Kashmir dispute key to everlasting r ..

Settlement of Kashmir dispute key to everlasting regional peace: AJK President.

10 minutes ago
 Russian Meteorologist Forecasts Temperature Within ..

Russian Meteorologist Forecasts Temperature Within Normal Range in Europe During ..

11 minutes ago
 Sunak's Planned Extension of Income Tax Freeze to ..

Sunak's Planned Extension of Income Tax Freeze to Cost Britons $4,000 Per Year - ..

11 minutes ago
 White House Condemns North Korea's Latest Missile ..

White House Condemns North Korea's Latest Missile Launches

11 minutes ago
 Prime Minister concludes his successful two-day of ..

Prime Minister concludes his successful two-day official visit to China

11 minutes ago
 Suryakumar grabs top position for batters in ICC T ..

Suryakumar grabs top position for batters in ICC T20I Player Rankings

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.