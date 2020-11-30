UrduPoint.com
Tianjin Teda Coach Warns Players Against Complacency

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Mon 30th November 2020 | 02:38 PM

Tianjin Teda head coach Wang Baoshan has demanded his players to play with the correct attitude in response to a jibe from a rival team's manager

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2020 ) :Tianjin Teda head coach Wang Baoshan has demanded his players to play with the correct attitude in response to a jibe from a rival team's manager.

57-year-old Wang warned his Chinese Super League side of complacency which they showed in beating second-tier team Guizhou Hengfeng 1-0 in a CFA Cup match last Friday.

"I have always asked you to show respect to the opponents. We cannot afford to look down upon any rivals," he told his players before a training session on Sunday afternoon.

"You must bear in mind that respect is something you should earn by yourselves. If you don't play with the right attitude, you will be despised by others," he said.

Wang made the warning to his players after Guizhou Hengfeng general Zhao Xudong criticized the Tianjin side following their CFA Cup tie.

"It is a great shame that we lost to a side that is outdated in ideas and was lucky enough to stave off relegation this season," Zhao wrote on social media.

