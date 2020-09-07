Tianjin Teda continue losing streak in Chinese Super League

Tianjin Teda still failed to snatch a win in the Chinese Super League after they suffered their seventh consecutive loss in the ninth round after a 2-1 defeat to Chongqing Dangdai Lifan here on Monday

Teda had a poor performance in the current season, managed one draw and seven defeats before Sunday's game.

Teda had a poor performance in the current season, managed one draw and seven defeats before Sunday's game.

Chongqing surged into a 2-0 lead just 22 minutes into the game with a pair of strikes from Alan Kardec and Adrian Mierzejewski, while Teda's Hui Jiakang pulled one goal back in the 62nd minute.

Felix Bastians should have snapped Teda's winless run in the 85th minute but the German saw his penalty saved by goalkeeper Deng Xiaofei.Teda still sit at the bottom of Group B, while Chongqing rank sixth with nine points.