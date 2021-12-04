UrduPoint.com

Ticket Prices For Pakistan V West Indies T20I And ODI Series Announced

Umer Jamshaid 47 minutes ago Sat 04th December 2021 | 04:39 PM

Ticket prices for Pakistan v West Indies T20I and ODI series announced

The National Stadium will be available to fans at 100 per cent seating capacity to watch this year’s most successful T20I side in action when Babar Azam’s Pakistan take on the West Indies in three T20Is and as many ODIs from 13-22 December

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 04th December, 2021) The National Stadium will be available to fans at 100 per cent seating capacity to watch this year’s most successful T20I side in action when Babar Azam’s Pakistan take on the West Indies in three T20Is and as many ODIs from 13-22 December.

Pakistan have won 17 T20Is this year and will enter the shorter format series against the West Indies with nine wins in the last 10 completed matches.

In a bid to help cricket fans from various walks of life watch their superstars in action, the Pakistan Cricket Board has set the ticket prices for the T20I matches from as low as PKR250 till PKR2,000.

Seats in General Enclosures (Intikhab Alam, Iqbal Qasim, Mohammad Brothers, Nasimul Ghani and Wasim Bari) are priced at PKR250; in First-class Enclosures (Asif Iqbal, Majid Khan, Quaid, Waqar Hasan and Zaheer Abbas) are for PKR500; in Premium Enclosures (Imran Khan and Wasim Akram) are for PKR1,000; and in VIP Enclosures (Fazal Mahmood, Hanif Mohammad and Javed Miandad) are for PKR2,000.

These tickets can be purchased online (www.bookme.pk), over telephone (0092 313 778 6888) or through box office and M&P outlets, details of which are available in the document attached.

Fans of all ages will be able to see No.

1 ranked Babar team up with 2021’s most successful T20I batter Mohammad Rizwan as his opening partner.

According to the guidelines issued by the National Command and Operations Centre, individuals above 12 are required to be fully vaccinated, while no vaccination is required for the children below the age of 12. The access to the stadium will be granted upon the display of original ticket, CNIC and Nadra-issued immunisation certificate for Covid-19.

The two sides will play three ODIs – part of ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League – on 18, 20 and 22 December, for which the tickets will start from as less as PKR100 and go up to only PKR1,000. The seats in General Enclosures are available for PKR100, in First-class for PKR250, in Premium for PKR500 and VIP for 1,000.

To ensure all the spectators get to enjoy the action in a safe manner, they are advised to follow the Covid-19 protocols and wear the facemasks when in the stands.

Series schedule

13 Dec – 1st T20I, Karachi

14 Dec – 2nd T20I, Karachi

16 Dec – 3rd T20I, Karachi

18 Dec – 1st ODI, Karachi

20 Dec – 2nd ODI, Karachi

22 Dec – 3rd ODI, Karachi

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Imran Khan World ICC Wasim Akram Bari Mohammad Rizwan December All From

Recent Stories

Prices of tickets for upcoming matches between Pak ..

Prices of tickets for upcoming matches between Pakistan and West Indies

5 minutes ago
 Mansour bin Mohammed attends closing of 10th editi ..

Mansour bin Mohammed attends closing of 10th edition of ‘My Blood for My Count ..

11 minutes ago
 Erdogan Introduces New National Brand for Export P ..

Erdogan Introduces New National Brand for Export Products

25 minutes ago
 Twitterati questions UK "double standards" of reje ..

Twitterati questions UK "double standards" of rejecting Malik Riaz's visa, allow ..

25 minutes ago
 Ajman CP opens Masfout Museum

Ajman CP opens Masfout Museum

41 minutes ago
 Bitcoin Drops to Lowest Value Since September Amid ..

Bitcoin Drops to Lowest Value Since September Amid Cryptocurrencies Market Turbu ..

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.