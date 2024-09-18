Tickets available for Bahria Town Champions One-Day Cup

(@Abdulla99267510)

Online tickets are available at pcb.tcs.com.pk, while physical tickets are available at designated TCS outlets and Box office near the stadium.

FAISALABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 18th, 2024) The first-class and general enclosures tickets for the ongoing Bahria Town Champions One-Day Cup taking place at the Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad are on sale now.

Earlier, the PCB had announced free entrance to the stadium for the fans who wanted to witness the live action from first-class (Hanif Mohammad, Taslim Arif, Ijaz Ahmed Jnr, Misbah-ul-Haq) and general (Shahid Nazir, Waqar Younis, Wasim Akram and Zaheer Abbas) enclosures for matches between 12 to 22 September.

To encourage families to come and enjoy the weekend matches from Friday, 20 September to Sunday, 22 September, the general enclosures tickets are available at PKR 100, while fans can buy first-class enclosures tickets from PKR 150.

The VIP enclosures (Fazal Mahmood and Javed Miandad) tickets will continue to be available for fans at PKR 200 for matches till 22 September. Also, the gallery seats for the matches till 22 September are available for PKR 1600.

For the playoffs on 24, 25 and 27 September, the General and First-class enclosures are available at PKR 200 and PKR 300, respectively, while for the final, the fans can buy tickets for General enclosure for PKR 300 and first-class enclosure at PKR 400.

For the three playoffs matches, the VIP enclosure tickets are available to fans for PKR 500. The VIP tickets for the final scheduled on 29 September are available at PKR 600. The hospitality gallery passes for the playoffs are available for PKR 2,000, while the final will be priced at 2,500.