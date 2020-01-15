UrduPoint.com
Tickets Designs Unveiled For Tokyo 2020 Olympic And Paralympic Games

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Wed 15th January 2020 | 02:22 PM

Tickets designs unveiled for Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games

The designs of the tickets for the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games was unveiled on Wednesday by the organizers, using four traditional Japanese colors

TOKYO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2020 ) :The designs of the tickets for the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games was unveiled on Wednesday by the organizers, using four traditional Japanese colors.

Tokyo 2020 (The Tokyo Organising Committee of the Olympic and Paralympic Games) said that each ticket features a sport pictogram that corresponds to the specific discipline, a venue pictogram, the Tokyo 2020 Games emblem, and is colour-coded according to the venue and the city hosting the ticketed event.

The organizers said that the design is inspired by the three types of rectangular shapes that form the Tokyo 2020 Emblems and a color scheme used in the creation of fabrics for kimonos dated back to over 1000 years ago.

The four colors used in the designs are red, blue, purple and green.

A total of 59 Olympic tickets and 25 Paralympic ticket designs for all competition events were unveiled. Delivery of the tickets will start in May.

