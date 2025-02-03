Tickets for ICC Men’s CT 2025 UAE matches to go on sale Monday

Open Menu

Muhammad Rameez Published February 03, 2025 | 04:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2025) The ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 tickets for the three-group stage India matches and semi-final 1 which are taking place in Dubai, UAE will go on sale on Monday.

Fans will be able to purchase tickets when they go on general sale on Monday (February 3) at 16h00 Gulf Standard Time (GST). General stand ticket prices at the Dubai International cricket Stadium will start from 125 Dirhams and are available to purchase online here, said a press release.

Tickets for the 10 Men’s Champions Trophy matches taking place in Karachi, Lahore and Rawalpindi went on sale last week and are available to buy online.

For fans wanting to purchase physical Men’s Champions Trophy tickets for matches in Pakistan, they will be available to buy across 108 TCS centres in 26 cities of Pakistan from Monday at 16h00 Pakistan Standard Time (PST).

ICC Men’s Champions Trophy Final tickets to be played on March 9 will be available for purchase following the conclusion of the first semifinal in Dubai.

The thrilling two-week competition will see the world’s top eight teams put it all on the line in 15 intense matches across 19 days, with every match counting in the pursuit of the iconic white jackets.

