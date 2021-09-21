Tickets for National T20 up for sale

Tickets for the National T20 are up for sale from 8pm today (Tuesday).

RAWALPINDI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2021 ) :Tickets for the National T20 are up for sale from 8pm today (Tuesday).

The premier T20 domestic tournament begins at the Pindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi from Thursday.

In order to encourage vaccinated cricket fans from all walks of life, the tickets have been kept at a highly affordable price. The tickets for the National T20 range between Rs. 50 to Rs. 500.

The tournament will showcase the best of Pakistan's T20 talent with the entire 18 member ICC Men's T20 World Cup squad (including the three travelling reserves) featuring for the six participating sides. Pindi Cricket Stadium will stage the first 18 matches from September 23 to 3rd October.

Lahore's Qaddafi Stadium will play host to the last 15 matches including the final from October 6 to October 13.

Ticket sales process for National T20: Tickets can be bought from www.Bookme.pk website or Bookme's mobile applications, M&P courier offices across Pakistan and over the phone.

Online purchases can be made on the following address: https://cricket.

bookme.pk or download Bookme android/iOS app For purchase through phone the Bookme's helpline, the interested persons needs to be called at: 0313 7786 888.

For the enclosures designated as Family enclosures, a 10 per cent discount will be offered on purchase of three or more tickets.

Terms and Conditions for spectators: Only vaccinated individuals will be allowed to purchase the tickets.

NADRA-issued Vaccination Certificates must be shown at the time of purchase and when gaining access to the stadium.

Original ID cards are mandatory.

Individuals between the ages of 17 and 18 should be partially vaccinated to access the stadium (must carry proof of partial vaccination).

Wearing of mask will be mandatory.

Tickets are non-transferable.

Anyone violating Bio-Secure protocols is liable to be evicted out of venue.

All of the above terms will apply for complimentary and hospitality ticket holders as well.