Tickets for Pak v NZ T20Is available from Sunday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2023 ):Tickets for the three T20 Internationals between Pakistan and New Zealand in Lahore will go on sale on Sunday, 2 April, at 11am. The two teams play on 14, 15 and 17 April at the Gaddafi Stadium.

The Pakistan Cricket Board has set affordable ticket prices, ranging from PKR250 to PKR3,000. The following are the enclosure categories and prices: � VVIP Enclosure (Wasim Akram) � PKR3,000 � VIP Enclosures (Fazal Mahmood and Imran Khan) � PKR2,000 � Premium (Raja's and Saeed Anwar) � PKR1,000 � First class (Abdul Qadir, AH Kardar, Javed Miandad and Sarfaraz Nawaz) � PKR500 � General (Hanif Mohammad, Imtiaz Ahmed, Inzamam-ul-Haq, Majid Khan, Nazar, Quaid, Saeed Ahmed and Zaheer Abbas) � PKR250 In the first phase, which commences on Sunday, the tickets will be available online at pcb.

bookme.pk and fans can buy them using original ID cards. The fans will be required to bring their original ID or B-Forms (for those under the age of 18) to gain entry in the stadium.

The physical tickets will be available in the second phase from 6 April. The details regarding sale points will be announced in due course.

The ticket details for the matches in Rawalpindi and Karachi will be announced in due course.