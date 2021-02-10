Tickets for PSL 2021 will only be sold online, says PCB

(@fidahassanain)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 10th, 2021) Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) struck a deal with an e-ticketing platform for the sale of tickets of upcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL).

In a statement, PCB said that the spectators would be bound to follow social distance in the cricket ground.

The authorities allowed 20 per cent spectators at cricket grounds for PSL matches this year due to COVID-19 situation.

“With a socially distant seating plan cricket fans can now be a part of the game again as both HBL PSL 6 venues Karachi and Lahore will have 20% of the total seating capacity of the stadiums available for the spectators," the cricket board said in the statement.

According to PCB statement last week, around 7, 500 ticket spectators would be allowed entry and seating in Karachi National Stadium while around 5,500 would be able to enjoy the match at Gaddafi Stadium.

The board said that the details about pricing and availability of tickets would be shared soon. The PCB Director Commercial Babar Hamid said that they were quite happy to bring the fans back to the stadiums despite the small numbers.

“We are looking forward to welcome them at the two venues as they will create incredible atmosphere which of course motivates the players. To give their absolute best,” he was quoted as saying.

He said that the best possible arrangements would be made for the spectators amid fears of COVID-19 and they should turn up at the venues with full confidence while practicing social distancing protocols.