UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tickets For PSL 2021 Will Only Be Sold Online, Says PCB

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 29 minutes ago Wed 10th February 2021 | 12:58 PM

Tickets for PSL 2021 will only be sold online, says PCB

The Board says that they have struck deal with an e-ticketing platform for upcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 10th, 2021) Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) struck a deal with an e-ticketing platform for the sale of tickets of upcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL).

In a statement, PCB said that the spectators would be bound to follow social distance in the cricket ground.

The authorities allowed 20 per cent spectators at cricket grounds for PSL matches this year due to COVID-19 situation.

“With a socially distant seating plan cricket fans can now be a part of the game again as both HBL PSL 6 venues Karachi and Lahore will have 20% of the total seating capacity of the stadiums available for the spectators," the cricket board said in the statement.

According to PCB statement last week, around 7, 500 ticket spectators would be allowed entry and seating in Karachi National Stadium while around 5,500 would be able to enjoy the match at Gaddafi Stadium.

The board said that the details about pricing and availability of tickets would be shared soon. The PCB Director Commercial Babar Hamid said that they were quite happy to bring the fans back to the stadiums despite the small numbers.

“We are looking forward to welcome them at the two venues as they will create incredible atmosphere which of course motivates the players. To give their absolute best,” he was quoted as saying.

He said that the best possible arrangements would be made for the spectators amid fears of COVID-19 and they should turn up at the venues with full confidence while practicing social distancing protocols.

Related Topics

Karachi Cricket Lahore Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) PCB Pakistan Super League Sale Best Habib Bank Limited

Recent Stories

Al-Othaimeen Receives Credentials of Tunisia’s P ..

2 minutes ago

Russian Manufacturer Completed Construction of Soy ..

4 minutes ago

Global Council for Tolerance and Peace to open reg ..

12 minutes ago

Russia Records Less Than 15,000 Cases in Past 24 H ..

13 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Iranian President on revo ..

27 minutes ago

German Defense Ministry Pushing for Reform of 'Und ..

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.