Tickets For Rawalpindi Test Go On Sale Tomorrow

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 03rd February 2020 | 05:01 PM

Tickets for Rawalpindi Test go on sale tomorrow

The tickets for the ICC World Test Championship fixture between Pakistan and Bangladesh at the Pindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi, which commences on Friday, will go on sale tomorrow, Tuesday, it was announced today

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 03rd February, 2020) The tickets for the ICC World Test Championship fixture between Pakistan and Bangladesh at the Pindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi, which commences on Friday, will go on sale tomorrow, Tuesday, it was announced today.

The tickets can be purchased only from TCS Express Centres across Rawalpindi and Islamabad, details attached, from 2pm onwards.

On Wednesday, 5 February, tickets will be available at the Pothohar Road branch in Islamabad.

Fans wishing to watch their cricketing stars can buy a maximum of five tickets on one CNIC card.

Keeping the convenience of the spectators at the forefront, the Pakistan Cricket Board has retained the prices of tickets for Meeran Buksh, Shoaib Akhtar, Sohail Tanvir and Yasir Arafat at PKR50.

Tickets for Azhar Mahmood, Imran Khan, Javed Akhtar and Javed Miandad have been fixed at PKR100.

The announcement in regard to the ticket prices and their sales for the Karachi ODI and Test between the two teams will be made closer to the date.

