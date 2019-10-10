UrduPoint.com
Tickets Now On Sale For Abu Dhabi T10 Cricket Tournament

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Thu 10th October 2019 | 11:50 PM

Tickets now on sale for Abu Dhabi T10 cricket tournament

The build-up to the widely anticipated Abu Dhabi T10 has powered into gear with tickets officially going on sale

The build-up to the widely anticipated Abu Dhabi T10 has powered into gear with tickets officially going on sale.

Moving to the nation's capital for the next five years, the tournament will see the likes of England's ICC World Cup-winning captain Eoin Morgan, alongside Australian star Shane Watson, flamboyant West Indian Andre Russell, Sri Lankan 'slinger' Lasith Malinga and Darren Sammy light up Zayed Cricket Stadium from 15th-24th November.

The 90-minute format has proven to be a smash hit with fans, who are now gearing up for some of the fastest and biggest-hitting cricket to land in the United Arab Emirates in a short few weeks, Wam news agency reported.

"We are expecting vibrant interest in ticket sales right from the start, so it's an incredibly exciting time for us to be hosting this format in Abu Dhabi for the first time," said Matthew Boucher, CEO of Abu Dhabi Cricket.

"Apart from the final on 24th November, every match day boasts a triple header of matches, giving fans an incredible and unique opportunity to watch 66 world-class players battle it out on any given evening. That's why we love this format - explosive cricketing entertainment mixed with cultural performances all in an explosive five-hour evening. It's going to be action-packed right from the start," he added.

