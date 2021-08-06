UrduPoint.com

Tickets On Sale For November's Canary Wharf Squash Classic

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Fri 06th August 2021 | 05:00 PM

Tickets on Sale for November's Canary Wharf Squash Classic

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2021 ) :Tickets for the 2021 Canary Wharf Squash Classic which would take place at London's stunning East Wintergarden from November 14 to 19 have gone on general sale from Friday.

The action at the PSA World Tour Gold tournament starts with eight first round matches on Super Sunday (November 14) with six days of world-class squash culminating in the traditional Friday-night final as the sport's leading male squash stars battle at one of the most popular destinations on the PSA World Tour, said a press release issue here.

Tournament Director Tim Garner said, "It's a wonderful feeling to announce that the competition is finally taking place after being postponed in March because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It's a mixture of joy and relief to know that we can stage the event in front of an audience again because the atmosphere generated by the fans at the East Wintergarden is one of the key ingredients in the tournament's ongoing success. This will be our 18th edition at Canary Wharf and for most of those years we have enjoyed sell-out crowds every day.

"We know how much the players and spectators enjoy the experience of competing and watching at the East Wintergarden. As organizers, we enjoy working with the staff at Canary Wharf Group and the East Wintergarden team to deliver a quality tournament, so it feels very special to be coming back as the world hopefully gets back to normal after such a challenging time." The 2020 Canary Wharf Classic was the last men's PSA World Tour event to take place before the six-month suspension of the PSA Tour due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and fans were treated to an epic battle as Mohamed ElShorbagy beat fellow Egyptian Ali Farag in the final.

The two players met again in the recent PSA World Championship final in Chicago and this time it was Farag's turn to triumph.

The two players enjoy a compelling rivalry at the top of the PSA World Rankings, and Garner is looking forward to their return to Docklands.

Related Topics

Squash World Sale London Male Chicago March November Sunday 2020 Gold Event From Top

Recent Stories

France Reaches Plateau in New COVID-19 Cases - Gov ..

France Reaches Plateau in New COVID-19 Cases - Government

18 minutes ago
 New Iranian President Urges Closer Ties With Belar ..

New Iranian President Urges Closer Ties With Belarus - State Media

18 minutes ago
 Kohli with another duck makes history

Kohli with another duck makes history

25 minutes ago
 Philippines total external trade up 26.8 pct in Ju ..

Philippines total external trade up 26.8 pct in June

18 minutes ago
 Tokyo confirms 4,515 daily COVID-19 infections, Ja ..

Tokyo confirms 4,515 daily COVID-19 infections, Japan's cumulative cases reach 1 ..

18 minutes ago
 FDA stops illegal construction on four plots

FDA stops illegal construction on four plots

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.