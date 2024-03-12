Tickets refund for HBL PSL 9 washout games to begin on Wednesday

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will start tickets refund on Wednesday for the HBL PSL 9 washout games, which were abandoned on March 2 at the Pindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will start tickets refund on Wednesday for the HBL PSL 9 washout games, which were abandoned on March 2 at the Pindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi.

The refund will start at designated TCS centres in Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Peshawar and Lahore, said a press release.

The refunds will take place between March 13 to 20. Any claim later than the set date will not be entitled to a refund.

As communicated before, tickets purchased through TCS Express centres will require the buyers to present the original CNIC used for purchasing tickets, along with the physical tickets.

Refunds for tickets purchased online will directly be credited to the buyers’ respective bank accounts without the provision to present physical tickets. Tickets purchased through a corporate entity will only be refunded to the corporate entity.

Given below is the detail of the designated TCS centers for tickets refund. Ticket buyers can visit them from Wednesday onwards between 9:00 am to 4:00 pm.

•TCS Area Office Khanna, Rawalpindi

•TCS Saddar Express Center, Rawalpindi

•TCS Area Office I-9, Islamabad

•TCS Area Office, Peshawar

•TCS Gulberg Office, Lahore