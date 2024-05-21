Tickets sale for fans zones in Australia for Pak-India match to start on June 4  

, ,

(@Abdulla99267510)

The tickets sale will be in two different phases and is meant to facilitate the fans to enjoy the upcoming India and Pakistan matches in Australia.

SYDNEY: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 21st, 2024) The sale of tickets for fans zones in Australia for upcoming Pakistan and India matches will start on June 4.

There are different rates for the tickets ranging from $30 and $70, and the sale would be in two different phases.

In the first phase, the tickets would be available from June 3 to June 14 at the discounted rates while the fans interested in buying the tickets would need proper registration.

After June 14, the fans would be able to buy tickets without prior registration, and it is the second phase.

This year, Pakistan is set to participate in six white-ball matches in Australia, while India will be vying for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.