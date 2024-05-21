Open Menu

Tickets Sale For Fans Zones In Australia For Pak-India Match To Start On June 4

, ,  

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 21, 2024 | 12:55 PM

Tickets sale for fans zones in Australia for Pak-India match to start on June 4  

The tickets sale will be in two different phases and is meant to facilitate the fans to enjoy the upcoming India and Pakistan matches in Australia.

SYDNEY: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 21st, 2024) The sale of tickets for fans zones in Australia for upcoming Pakistan and India matches will start on June 4.

There are different rates for the tickets ranging from $30 and $70, and the sale would be in two different phases.

In the first phase, the tickets would be available from June 3 to June 14 at the discounted rates while the fans interested in buying the tickets would need proper registration.

After June 14, the fans would be able to buy tickets without prior registration, and it is the second phase.

This year, Pakistan is set to participate in six white-ball matches in Australia, while India will be vying for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Australia Sale Buy June From

Recent Stories

LHC grants bail to Chaudhary Parvez Elahi

LHC grants bail to Chaudhary Parvez Elahi

43 minutes ago
 Two underpasses to be built in Islamabad: Mohsin N ..

Two underpasses to be built in Islamabad: Mohsin Naqvi

1 hour ago
 One-day Mourning in Pakistan today for Iranian hel ..

One-day Mourning in Pakistan today for Iranian helicopter crash victims

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 May 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 May 2024

4 hours ago
 PTI founder acquitted in May 9 vandalism case

PTI founder acquitted in May 9 vandalism case

13 hours ago
Liverpool confirm Slot will replace Klopp as manag ..

Liverpool confirm Slot will replace Klopp as manager

14 hours ago
 Russian playwright & director on trial for 'justif ..

Russian playwright & director on trial for 'justifying' terrorism

14 hours ago
 Free media, responsible opposition play crucial ro ..

Free media, responsible opposition play crucial roles in national development: S ..

14 hours ago
 AJK leaders condolence Iranian President's demise ..

AJK leaders condolence Iranian President's demise in helicopter crash

14 hours ago
 Schauffele birdies final hole to capture PGA for f ..

Schauffele birdies final hole to capture PGA for first major win

14 hours ago
 Police arrest two persons in murder case

Police arrest two persons in murder case

14 hours ago

More Stories From Sports