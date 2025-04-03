Tickets Sale For HBL PSL-X Begins
Zeeshan Mehtab Published April 03, 2025 | 06:33 PM
The sale of ticket for the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) X began on Thursday, with fans able to purchase tickets online through PCB’s official website at pcb.tcs.com.pk
MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2025) The sale of ticket for the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) X began on Thursday, with fans able to purchase tickets online through PCB’s official website at pcb.tcs.com.pk.
According to a press release, issued by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), physical tickets will also be available at TCS Express Centres from April 7 across the country. Those purchasing tickets online can either collect them from designated TCS pickup points or have them delivered to their homes via TCS.
The much-anticipated tenth edition of HBL PSL will kick off on April 11, featuring six teams competing in Karachi, Lahore, Multan, and Rawalpindi. The tournament will culminate in the grand final on May 18 at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium.
To make the experience even more exciting for fans, a ticket raffle will be held during every match, offering various prizes. Cricket lovers were advised to secure their tickets early to be part of the thrilling PSL action.
Recent Stories
Abu Dhabi Petroleum Products Trading Regulatory Committee convenes first 2025 me ..
EDGE, SIATT, Brazilian Navy advance to next phase in development of MANSUP-ER an ..
Commissioner Maryam Khan holds open court at her office
Gold prices up by Rs.500 to Rs325,500 per tola
PBF welcomes PM's electricity relief package
China will continue to empower development through green energy: FM
TRENDS Research & Advisory, Media Dot Com launch BusinessTime
Zayed National Museum announces 2024 recipients for AED1 million research fund
Saudi Arabia's travel account surplus reaches nearly SAR50 billion in 2024
EDGE Group strengthens regional partnership with Indra at LAAD 2025
SBP injects over Rs 2 trillion in the market
Pakistan fined for slow over-rate against NZ
More Stories From Sports
-
ICC Women’s WC 2025 qualifier match officials named36 minutes ago
-
Feature: Afghan teens chase football dreams despite challenges46 minutes ago
-
Namibia women's cricket team to host Uganda in crucial series46 minutes ago
-
Pakistan fined for slow over-rate against NZ13 minutes ago
-
Tickets sale for HBL PSL-X begins3 minutes ago
-
USA sole bidder for 2031 Women's World Cup, UK set to host in 2035 - Infantino3 hours ago
-
Heat humble Celtics for sixth straight win, Thunder roll on9 hours ago
-
Derajast Recreationa & Traditional Sports Festival to begin on 5th April20 hours ago
-
Snehal, Sana, Bismah look forward to ICC Women’s WC 2025 qualifier20 hours ago
-
Derajaat Recreational & Traditional Sports Festival to begin 5th22 hours ago
-
Usman Khan ruled out of second ODI4 days ago
-
Mohammad Abbas breaks four-year-old record against visitors in first Pak Vs. NZ ODI5 days ago