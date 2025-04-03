Open Menu

Tickets Sale For HBL PSL-X Begins

Zeeshan Mehtab Published April 03, 2025 | 06:33 PM

The sale of ticket for the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) X began on Thursday, with fans able to purchase tickets online through PCB’s official website at pcb.tcs.com.pk

According to a press release, issued by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), physical tickets will also be available at TCS Express Centres from April 7 across the country. Those purchasing tickets online can either collect them from designated TCS pickup points or have them delivered to their homes via TCS.

The much-anticipated tenth edition of HBL PSL will kick off on April 11, featuring six teams competing in Karachi, Lahore, Multan, and Rawalpindi. The tournament will culminate in the grand final on May 18 at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium.

To make the experience even more exciting for fans, a ticket raffle will be held during every match, offering various prizes. Cricket lovers were advised to secure their tickets early to be part of the thrilling PSL action.

