UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tie Postponed | Davis Cup Tie Between Pakistan Vs. Slovenia

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 07th March 2020 | 04:03 PM

Tie Postponed | Davis Cup tie between Pakistan Vs. Slovenia

The Pakistan Tennis Federation is pleased to inform, that due to inclement weather, ITF Referee, Mr. Tom Kinloch has again decided to call off today’s matches in the World Group I Davis Cup tie between Pakistan and Slovenia

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2020) The Pakistan Tennis Federation is pleased to inform, that due to inclement weather, ITF Referee, Mr. Tom Kinloch has again decided to call off today’s matches in the World Group I Davis Cup tie between Pakistan and Slovenia.

The matches have now been rescheduled to be played tomorrow morning (Sunday 08th March 2020) at 10: 30 AM, subject to weather conditions.

Related Topics

Pakistan Tennis Weather World Slovenia March Sunday 2020

Recent Stories

Peshawar Zalmi won the toss, chose to bowl first a ..

5 minutes ago

Rashakai Economic Zone to provide two lac employme ..

12 minutes ago

Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SE ..

8 minutes ago

UK police review probe into abduction of Dubai rul ..

12 minutes ago

President of Kisan Board gunned down in Charsadda

12 minutes ago

PM to announce good news about economy soon: Railw ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.