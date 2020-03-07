Tie Postponed | Davis Cup tie between Pakistan Vs. Slovenia

The Pakistan Tennis Federation is pleased to inform, that due to inclement weather, ITF Referee, Mr. Tom Kinloch has again decided to call off today’s matches in the World Group I Davis Cup tie between Pakistan and Slovenia

The matches have now been rescheduled to be played tomorrow morning (Sunday 08th March 2020) at 10: 30 AM, subject to weather conditions.