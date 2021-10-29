UrduPoint.com

Tielemans Is One Of 'Europe's Top Midfielders', Says Rodgers

Zeeshan Mehtab 34 seconds ago Fri 29th October 2021 | 10:33 PM

Tielemans is one of 'Europe's top midfielders', says Rodgers

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers believes Youri Tielemans has become "one of Europe's top midfielders", with the Foxes player reportedly attracting interest from some of the continent's leading clubs

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2021 ) :Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers believes Youri Tielemans has become "one of Europe's top midfielders", with the Foxes player reportedly attracting interest from some of the continent's leading clubs.

Both Bayern Munich and Liverpool have been linked with a move for the 24-year-old Belgium international, whose contract with Leicester expires in 2023. Tielemans' representatives are in talks with the club.

The midfielder has been in fine form, scoring spectacular long-range goals in Leicester's back-to-back Premier League wins over Manchester United and Brentford.

"I think he's progressing well, he's doing very well," Rodgers said on Friday.

"He came in January 2019 and he has progressed into one of Europe's top midfielders. He's only going to get better. An incredible professional." The former Liverpool boss added: "His mindset is to work at the highest level.

He's progressing and that's what you want to see in your players.... He's one of the best professionals I've ever worked with.

"His job is to create goals and score goals but he's proven himself to battle physically in the league. He's really worked on that aspect of his game.

"If you look across the board in terms of ideal footballers, being mentally tough, being intelligent, having bravery, having quality, he ticks every one of those boxes.

"At 24 years of age, he's a brilliant player. He is so efficient in games." Leicester will look to record three successive Premier League wins for the first time since January when they host Arsenal on Saturday.

The Foxes are in ninth place, above Arsenal on goal difference.

"We're not playing quite to the level we want or we are capable of but we're returning to that and it's a testament to the players' mentality that we are getting victories," said Rodgers.

