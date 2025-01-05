Open Menu

Tiger Club Wins Final Of Inter-Club National Hockey Tournament

Muhammad Rameez Published January 05, 2025 | 07:30 PM

Tiger Club wins final of Inter-Club National Hockey Tournament

BAHAWALPUR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2025) Tiger Hockey Club won the final match of Inter-Club National Hockey Championship played at the Dring Stadium Bahawalpur here.

The final match of the Inter-Club National Hockey Championship was played between Tiger Hockey Club and Young Fighter Hockey Club. Tiger Hockey Club won the final match by three goals.

Young Fighter Hockey Club made two goals while Tiger Hockey Club team made five goals and won the match.

President, Pakistan Hockey Federation, Mir Tarique Hussain Bugti distributed trophy and prizes among the hockey players. Divisional sports Officer, Bahawalpur, Aamir Hameed, Coordinator of Inter-Club National Hockey Championship, Karmran Basheer, Inchrage, Hockey Stadium, Qamar Abbas, Secretary and District Hockey Association Bahawalpur, Taimore Sameen Khan also attended the prize distribution ceremony held at the Dring Stadium Bahawalpur.

